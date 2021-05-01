Agents of the National Police have arrested, thanks to citizen collaboration, a reckless driver who exhibited his exploits at more than 200 km / h on a social network. In the different publications he appeared driving high-end vehicles well above the established limits and with absolute disregard for the safety of other drivers and pedestrians. He recorded himself committing recklessness and later shared them with the followers of his profile along with emojis and comments with which he bragged about his actions.

The investigation began as a result of a communication received in the citizen service email [email protected] where several videos published as stories on a social network profile were reported. These videos showed a driver traveling on Spanish interurban roads at speeds well above those allowed. With the first investigations it was found that the facts constituted a crime, so the investigators carried out an exhaustive analysis of both the videos sent and others, obtained as a result of the investigative work of the agents.

The researchers inspected a total of five videos in which the user was seen driving high-end vehicles and reaching top speeds of 208 km / h, 213 km / h, 217 km / h, 235 km / h and even exceeding 250 km / h. h. In addition to doubling the speed allowed on Spanish roads, he drove with one hand at the wheel while recording himself showing absolute disregard for the safety of other drivers and pedestrians where he passed. After driving and filming at high speed, he published the images accompanied by comments and emojis with which he bragged about his feats.

He was riding a motorcycle with a fake license plate



Later in the investigation, they managed to identify the owner of the profile of the social network in which the videos had been published and, in addition, they discovered that the person involved fraudulently used a registration plate of a large-cylinder motorcycle. Subsequently, they verified that this person had been circulating through the streets of Madrid with said motorcycle without having registered it with the General Directorate of Traffic and with a license plate that really corresponded to a vehicle, in the name of a third party, of a different make and cylinder capacity. .

With all this information, the agents arrested the person under investigation for a crime against road safety and a crime of document forgery.