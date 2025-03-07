Arrested a chaplain from a holm oak school accused of sexual abuse

A priest from Highlands School Encinar was arrested on Thursday night by the National Police accused of sexual abuse about a minor student at the educational center, police sources report and confirm from the school to this newspaper.

The detainee was so far chaplain of primary and secondary girls in the aforementioned center, of a religious and private nature, and has been separated from its functions while the police investigation takes place, the same sources indicate.

The Directorate of Highlands School The Encinar has published the facts on the center’s bulletin board and has also disseminated them among the educational community in case there were more testimonies of other abuses by the priest, for which he has enabled several phones for families. So far only a complaint has been filed for abuse, which are those that have motivated the police arrest last night.

A school spokeswoman explains to Somos Madrid that its protocol of safe environments has also been activated before these facts, of those who say they have only had knowledge after the arrest. “We are aware of the seriousness of the denounced facts and this situation causes us a lot of pain,” they add in the statement.

The priest is waiting to be brought to justice, they report sources from the National Police, which initiated the investigations after receiving the complaint this Thursday and at night the arrest took place. The investigation is open and the agents confirm the filing of a complaint but indicate that new victims could appear.

From Highlands, Catholic College that depends on the legionaries of Christ and located in the area of ​​the moral belonging to Madrid Capital, they point out that they made public the facts of which Father M is accused. With the intention of giving accompaniment to the possible victims, both of the school and other places where he has worked. They also indicate that the protocols of the institution, which were launched by knowing the case, force the complaint to both civil and ecclesiastical authorities before the likelihood of the facts.