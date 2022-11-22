The National Police launched an investigation in Murcia after a complaint from a woman who alleged that her brother, a dependent person with reduced mobility, had suffered a series of money extractions by his caregiver without authorization to do so. The employee refused to return the bank book, which made the family suspect that something was happening in the victim’s account.

The alleged perpetrator, a 46-year-old man of Spanish nationality, took advantage of his position as a social worker for elderly and dependent people in order to gain their trust. Thus, through deceit, he managed to access their bank accounts to obtain extra financial benefits. He offered himself to make them later offer to make financial arrangements for them

Following this complaint, the agents proceeded to investigate the caretaker’s movements, which revealed that there were several other people who had reported very similar situations. Some of these actions were identified as offering to carry out free procedures and taking advantage of the opportunity to withdraw money, extracting amounts much higher than those agreed in the contract or directly carrying out an extraction that had not been consented to.

After investigating this situation, the agents of the National Police identified the perpetrator of the events and proceeded to arrest him for the crime of continued fraud. The detainee was placed at the disposal of the duty court so that it could adopt the pertinent precautionary measures until the holding of the oral trial.