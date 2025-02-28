02/28/2025



National Police agents, in a Europol operation against child sexual exploitation, have collaborated in the arrest of 25 members of a criminal organization dedicated to distributing images of abuse to minors generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

As reported on Friday the National Police, two of the 25 arrests have taken place in the provinces of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​by Spanish agents. Have been carried out 33 entrances and records in homes, 4 Of them in Spain – in the provinces of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Jaén and Malaga – and 173 electronic devices have been seized, 8 of them in our country with 16,800 files.

«This is one of the first operations in which material is investigated by Child sexual abuse generated entirely by artificial intelligence, “he said, and then add that the operation still remains open, so new arrests are not ruled out.

The investigation began from the arrest in the year 2024 of a Danish citizen, who directed an online platform through which material generated by Ia was distributed. Users around the world, after make a symbolic payment onlinethey could obtain a password to access the material of this platform where they could visualize abuse of minors.









«Online child sexual exploitation remains one of the greatest threats of cyber crime in the European Union and continues to be one of the main priorities of the authorities that face a growing volume of this type of illegal content.

In this context, the National Police has explained that self -generated child sexual material constitutes an important part of the total that is detected and that criminals are They serve as the models capable of generating or alter images to produce the material. In addition, he pointed out that these models are “widely” available and have developed “quickly with results that are currently increasingly similar to real images, which makes it more difficult to identify them as material generated by artificial intelligence.”

«This raises important challenges to the authorities when identifying the true victims. Even in cases where the content is entirely generated by AI and no real victim is represented, as in this operation, it continues to contribute to the reification and sexualization of children, ”he stressed.

Prevent future crimes

On the other hand, he pointed out that the international operation is also oriented to the adoption of measures proactive to prevent future crimes. Therefore, Europol will launch an online campaign in the coming days in which the consequences of the use of AI for illegal purposes will be underlined, with online messages to reach buyers of illegal content, as well as telephone calls and messages on social networks.

In the course of the investigation, Europol and the working group joint action against cybercrime (J-CAT) provided COperational Oordination to the authorities involved in the case. Likewise, the European Center for Cybercrime of Europol facilitated the exchange of information and provided operational intelligence and analysis to the researchers of the different countries involved in the operation.