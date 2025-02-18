02/18/2025



Updated at 5:56 p.m.





A total of 18 youth detainees from Zamora and seven other investigated people as alleged perpetrators of a crime of Child pornography for possession and distribution of pedophile material through a well -known instant messaging application. It is, for now, the balance of national and international operation carried out by agents of the National Police of the Zamora police station as a result of A complaint filed in these units last October. The investigation, as they have announced from the body in a note disseminated by the subdelegation of the Government, remains open.

Apparently, those detained and investigated, «that They do not adapt to a specific profileunless all are young, ”they received, stored or distributed the pornographic material.

In fact, according to the complaint filed and that began the baptized as operation ‘Paidea’, a WhatsApp group was noted in which some images of sexual content of minors. And it has been thanks to the traceability of the images, such as the agents of the family and women’s care unit (UFAM), to the position of the investigation, they managed to identify some of the people who distributed the images placed under the magnifying glass.

In in ‘sticker’ form -There are images as an animated stickers, which are usually used on social networks next to a text content- in which They represented “unequivocally to minors age in situations with a sexual connotation, in addition degrading and vexators», According to the information provided by the National Police. In addition, in those images they were “participating in sexually explicit behaviors and showing its genital organs ».









The detainees are all young, the only profile they share, “resulting in striking that they used the pedophile material continuously, getting viral, Sharing the ‘stickers’ », they point out from the body. According to research, “possibly” these virtual stickers are created abroad, for use in the application of instant messaging. And, they point out from the police, “some of the detainees said They were not fully aware of the consequences to use them ».

The research is still open waiting for the forensic analysis of the electronic devices intervened to determine If the investigated could have participated in more crimes of the same nature or identifying others involved both nationally and internationally.

From the National Police they remember that not only sharing, but also the simple fact of downloading, storing or possessing files of erotic and/or pornographic content in which minors appear, it is A crime typified in the Pena Codel. In addition, they warn of the “duty” of any person who is part of a group of informing the security forces and bodies if pedophile content arrives.