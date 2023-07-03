Dhe pattern was always the same: the stranger attacked the women early in the morning or late in the evening, threatened them with a gun or knife and raped them. He struck repeatedly in 2007 and 2008, mostly in Boston’s historic North End neighborhoods, known for their dense development and narrow streets, and Charlestown, the oldest neighborhood in the Massachusetts state capital. About 15 years after the series of rapes, which ended just as abruptly after a few months as it had begun, the American federal police (FBI) arrested a suspect in early May – about 350 kilometers away in Weehawken, New Jersey.

After the indictment of three counts of rape and attempted rape, a grand jury has now expanded the catalog of allegations again. Matthew Nilo, a 35-year-old cybercrime attorney, will also face criminal charges in the coming weeks for sexually assaulting four other women. “Nilo lived in the North End at the time. The crimes there took place at the same time as those in Charlestown that are now being linked to him,” the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. The lawyer, who attended a private school in Boston at the time, is said to have attacked one of the eight victims so far, twice eleven days apart.

Investigators had tracked Nilo through genetic material that relatives had donated to a genealogy website. In collaboration with the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), the Boston Police Department had compared DNA evidence from unsolved rape cases in the area with the genetic material of his relatives. When a possible match became apparent, they observed the alleged perpetrator in order to get his DNA. At a conference for lawyers a few months ago, officials finally found what they were looking for. They found genetic material in a glass of water that Nilo drank from during the event.

It matches DNA evidence from the North End and Charlestown victims, prosecutors say. Meanwhile, Nilo, who was released on $500,000 bail to the astonishment of his alleged victims, has maintained his innocence. After the investigations in Boston, the search for possible victims has now been extended to California and Wisconsin. The alleged serial killer is said to have lived in both states after leaving Massachusetts. Nilo expects the next court date in the coming week.