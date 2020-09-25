Turkish authorities have issued dozens of arrest warrants against Kurdish HDP members. An old conflict is being reissued.

ISTANBUL taz | The Turkish police carried out raids in seven provinces on Friday on the orders of the General Prosecutor’s Office in Ankara in order to arrest officials, elected officials and activists of the Kurdish-left HDP. The public prosecutor’s office issued a total of 82 arrest warrants, reported the semi-state news agency Anadolu. 19 people were arrested by noon.

Among those arrested are some well-known HDP representatives, as party spokeswoman Bermali Demirdögen announced. The most important of them is the Lord Mayor of Kars, Ayhan Bilgen, a larger city in northeastern Turkey, near the border with Georgia.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the reason for the arrest warrants are demonstrations and clashes in Diyarbakır and other predominantly Kurdish cities in October 2014. At that time, the “Islamic State” (IS) attacked the Kurdish city of Kobane on a broad front, which is directly on the Syrian side Turkish border lies.

The then Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan then moved troops to the border, but they did not act against IS, but rather prevented Kurdish supporters from coming to the Kurds in Kobane from Turkey.

Why now?

To protest against this policy, there were violent demonstrations in various Kurdish cities for several days, during which a total of 40 people lost their lives in the course of the conflict. The public prosecutor has not yet revealed why now, almost six years after the events, 82 Kurds are being charged again for this.

Because the events around Kobane in 2014 have long had considerable consequences. Erdoğan used the uprising to take action against the then very popular HDP chairman Selahattin Demirtaş and the then co-chairman Figen Yüksekdağ.

By claiming that Demirtaş had instigated the riot, he enforced the lifting of parliamentary immunity against a large part of the then HDP faction and then had both Demirtaş and Yüksekdağ arrested.

Both have been in custody since November 2016 and are constantly being charged with new alleged offenses. The public prosecutor is demanding more than 100 years in prison for Demirtaş. The request of the European Court of Human Rights to release Demirtaş from custody is ignored by the Turkish government.

HDP mayor deposed

Why the government has taken up the conflict at the time, even though the Kurdish areas have been largely quiet for a year, is not commented on by the Ministry of the Interior or the Ministry of Justice. Mithat Sancer, one of the two current co-chairs of the HDP, said Erdoğan needed a new excitement in view of falling polls, “that’s why they unearthed these old stories”.

Other HDP members lament the ongoing repression against the party’s mayors. Most of the 64 mayors of the HDP who were able to win their posts in cities and towns in the east in the local elections in March 2019 have already been removed from office and replaced by administrators from Ankara. An alleged support of the PKK had to serve as a reason every time.