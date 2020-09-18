The sword of arrest has started hanging again on former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The Pakistani government, through its High Commission in London, has sent a warrant of arrest to deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif has been in London since November 2019 after getting permission from the Lahore High Court to stay abroad for 4 weeks in the name of treatment.Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison for his conviction in December 2018 in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. He was granted bail in both the cases and was also allowed to go to London. According to Sharif’s lawyer, he was given eight weeks to return to Pakistan, but could not come due to health problems. His daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted on July 6, 2018, in the Avenfield property case.

Pakistani High Commission got an arrest warrant

The London-based Pakistani High Commission has received a warrant to arrest Nawaz Sharif. The documents were received on Thursday but the High Commission did not give any official comment on it. High Commission officials said that all legal formalities and procedures would be followed in this case. Sharif was serving a seven-year prison sentence at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore before being allowed to travel to Britain.

Nawaz Sharif declared fugitive, Pak appeals for extradition from Britain

Appeal for extradition from British Government

The Pakistani government also conveyed this development to the British government on March 2. Along with this, his extradition has also been requested. Commenting on the pictures shown by Nawaz Sharif walking in London, Shahzad Akbar, advisor to the Pakistani Prime Minister, said that the former Prime Minister looked absolutely healthy in the pictures shared by his sons. However, his daughter Maryam Nawaz had said that her father was a high risk patient, so her heart operation was postponed in view of Kovid-19.

It was a mistake to allow Nawaz Sharif to leave the country: Imran Khan

Nawaz Sharif is undergoing treatment in London

Sharif, a three-time Prime Minister of Pakistan, is in London for treatment. He went there after finding out the problem in the body’s immune system. He visited Britain in November last year. The Lahore High Court allowed him to go abroad for treatment for four weeks. Akbar alleged that the former prime minister had submitted a fake test report of the laboratory. He said that the Law Ministry and the Bureau and Jail Department have been informed about the end of their bail period and the request for extension in it has been rejected.