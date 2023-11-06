Home page World

An investigating judge has issued an arrest warrant against the Hamburg hostage taker. According to the public prosecutor’s office, he also had a dummy explosive belt with him during the 18-hour hostage-taking.

Hamburg – An arrest warrant was issued on Monday against the hostage taker from Hamburg airport. This was announced by the public prosecutor’s office.

The 35-year-old is therefore strongly suspected of having gained access to his ex-wife’s apartment in Stade and forcibly abducted their four-year-old daughter who lived there in a rental car. He is said to have threatened his ex-wife, who had sole custody of their daughter and called for help, with a semi-automatic self-loading handgun and fired a shot into the air.

According to the information, the accused then fled to Hamburg Airport with the kidnapped child, broke through a barrier there shortly after 8 p.m. and entered the airport apron in his car.

Threatened with a bomb

The public prosecutor’s office said he said he had a bomb in his vehicle and was demanding that he and his daughter leave the country for Turkey via the police emergency call. The accused is said to have fired three more shots from the pistol and thrown two incendiary devices out of the car. In view of the threat expressed by the accused that he would shoot or detonate the explosives, access was initially refrained from.

After about 18 hours, the man was arrested by the police. According to the public prosecutor’s office, in addition to the firearm, a self-made dummy of an explosive belt was seized. It was a book wrapped in aluminum foil with wires stuck into it. dpa