Juarez City.- The District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone, together with the State Investigation Agency (AEI), executed this Wednesday an arrest warrant against Omar AV, for the crime of aggravated extortion, since he demanded 5 thousand pesos from his victim in exchange for protection.

According to investigations, 48-year-old Omar is likely responsible for the events that occurred on May 12, 2024, when, using an electronic device and without revealing his identity, he sent several messages via WhatsApp to the victim, with whom he had a relationship of trust.

In the messages, he used moral violence and intimidation to demand the deposit of 5 thousand pesos, in exchange for providing protection by claiming to belong to a criminal group, managing to get 2 thousand 800 pesos deposited.

For the above, a control judge of the Bravos Judicial District granted the Public Ministry of the Specialized Unit for Extortion Crimes, the arrest warrant that was executed at the intersection of Fuerza Aérea and Médico Militar streets in the 12 de Julio neighborhood.

In the next few hours he will be presented before the authority that requires him, in order to resolve his legal situation.