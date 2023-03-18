The arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia is a step towards Justice for victims of war crimes in Ukraine, the organization said. International Amnesty (AI).

The ICC issued this order against Putin on Friday and against Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of Russia, who faces the same accusation.

President Putin is now officially a wanted man

AI Secretary General Agnès Callamard noted that the order is “an important signal”both for Ukraine and for the rest of the world, that suspected perpetrators of crimes in Ukraine “will be arrested and tried”, no matter how powerful they are.

“President Putin is now officially a wanted man. Following the ICC indictment of President Putin and Children’s Commissioner Lvova-Belova for the war crime of forcibly transferring children, the international community must stop at nothing until they be arrested and brought to trial,” Callamard added in a statement released by the humanitarian organization.

“If President Putin or Lvova-Belova leave Russia, states must deny them a safe haven by immediately arresting them and handing them over to the ICC,” he said.

The order is an important first step

The AI ​​secretary general stressed that these orders represent “an important first step”, and hoped that the ICC and other judicial actors will issue more arrest warrants as their investigations into crimes in Ukraine yield results.

AI recalls that in November 2022 it published a report documenting the forcible transfer and deportation of Ukrainian civilians, including children, by Russian forces to Russia.

The organization noted that this amounted to war crimes and likely crimes against humanity.

EFE

