The arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin “is a turning point”. This was stated, according to reports from ‘Ukrainska Pravda’, by the president Volodymyr Zelensky during his evening speech, defining the arrest warrant a “historic decision”.

“This passing week has finally brought a really significant international legal result for Ukraine, for justice. There is an ICC warrant for the arrest of the president of Russia, and this is a game changer. It is clear that the end of this aggression Russia will have to assume its responsibilities.. Responsibility for every blow to Ukraine, for every ruined life, for every deported Ukrainian child… And, of course, for every manifestation of the destabilization of the world, which it was the result of Russian aggression,” Zelensky points out.