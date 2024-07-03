Home page World

The court sees no strong suspicion of guilt. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa Pool/dpa

Since February, the German man, who is also suspected in the Maddie case, has been on trial for five other serious crimes. After more than 20 days of trial, there has been a remarkable interim step.

Braunschweig – The arrest warrant against Christian B., who is also suspected in the Maddie case, has been lifted. With regard to the allegations against the 47-year-old German for five other serious crimes against sexual self-determination, there is no strong suspicion of guilt, the Braunschweig Regional Court announced today. The man remains in prison, however, because of a 2019 conviction for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in 2005.

The defense of the sex offender, who has multiple previous convictions, had filed the corresponding motion to have the warrant revoked because, based on the evidence taken so far, there was no longer any reason for an arrest warrant. The court said that there was no strong suspicion of any of the charges.

There is a strong suspicion of a crime if, according to the results of the investigation to date, there is a high probability that the accused committed the crime. Suspicion of a crime is only sufficient, however, if the preliminary assessment shows that a conviction is more likely than an acquittal. With the application, the defense wanted to request an interim report from the criminal chamber.

After the evidence had been taken so far, the arrest warrant could no longer be valid, said defense attorney Friedrich Fülscher. Christian B. is accused in the trial of three rapes and two cases of sexual abuse of children in Portugal. The defendant has so far remained silent in his defense and is presumed innocent.

The Maddie complex is not officially part of the proceedings. The investigation into the disappearance of the three-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann in May 2007 from a holiday resort in Praia da Luz on the Algarve in Portugal is ongoing. The next hearing in the current trial is on July 5. dpa