Home page World

Split

Police officers stand in front of the tram in which there was a knife attack. © Benedict Bartsch/xcitepress/dpa

A 32-year-old Somali is said to have stabbed a fellow countryman on a tram on Saturday. An arrest warrant has now been issued for the alleged perpetrator.

After the deadly knife attack in a tram in Dresden, an arrest warrant has been issued against the alleged perpetrator. A police spokesman said on Sunday. The suspected 32-year-old Somali is said to have stabbed a fellow countryman on the train on Saturday morning. The 40-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died there a little later. The background to the attack is still unclear. dpa