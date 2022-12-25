In a house on Gentsestraat, officers found ‘a long weapon’ and two suspects were arrested.
According to a woman who lives in the street, a neighbor had threatened three people in the street with a firearm this morning. According to her, it concerns a person who lives alone and has often caused nuisance in the street. The man would also get unsavory types over the floor. Several people have complained about this to the police, she says. “I am not surprised that the street was full of police.”
Members of the Special Interventions Service (DSI) drove around 10 a.m. in several vehicles via the A58 in the direction of Zeeuws-Vlaanderen. At that time several police vehicles were already visible in Biervliet and an ambulance was also waiting outside the village. A police helicopter hovered in the sky.
