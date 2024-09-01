The investigating judge confirmed the serious evidence of guilt but not the other precautionary requirements



The Perugia prosecutor’s office has requested the arrest of former prosecutor Antonio Laudati and Guardia di Finanza lieutenant Pasquale Striano in the investigation into the dossiers created through unauthorized access to the DIA database, but the investigating judge rejected the request.

The news, anticipated by ‘La Verità’, was confirmed to theHANDLE. In light of the preliminary investigations judge’s decision, the prosecution appealed to the Review Court in mid-July and the hearing has been set for September 23. In rejecting the request, the investigating judge confirmed the serious evidence of guilt but not the other precautionary requirements. The investigations are not concluded and there are ongoing investigations.