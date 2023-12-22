Rabat (AFP)

The investigating judge at the Casablanca Court decided to arrest the president of Wydad Casablanca, one of the largest football clubs in Africa, Saeed Naciri, to investigate him on several charges, including “drug trafficking,” according to what Agence France-Presse learned from a source in his defense team.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that on Friday morning, the investigating judge preliminarily interrogated Saeed Al-Nasiri, 54 years old, and the rest of the defendants in this case, and “decided to prosecute him in the event of an arrest on several charges, including forgery of an official document, concluding agreements related to the possession and promotion of drugs, Using a counterfeit check.”

Local media reported that the judge also charged him with “money laundering.”

Al-Nasiri will appear before the investigating judge for a detailed interrogation on January 25.

This case was opened based on accusations brought against Al-Nasseri by a convict in an international drug trafficking case, according to the source.