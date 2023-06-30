An arrest of drug traffickers held last week in Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, again highlighted the activities of the Lebanese fundamentalist group Hezbollah (considered a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States) in the Americas.

According to an investigative report by the Argentine website Infobae published this Thursday (29), a Brazilian and a Turkish citizen, Garip Uç, known as the “Chemist of the PCC” – First Command of the Capital, one of the main criminal organizations in Brazil, were arrested. .

The duo produced the so-called “Moroccan dry” in a laboratory in Praia Grande, an improved hashish extracted from the marijuana flower and 18 times more potent. Uç is the brother of Eray Uç, a member of the network of the Lebanese and Paraguayan drug dealer Ali Issa Chamas. Hezbollah operates a large network between Paraguay, Brazil, the United States and Turkey, with which Chamas was associated.

Chamas was arrested in 2016 and, after a period detained in the United States, was extradited back to Paraguay, where he is serving a sentence for international drug trafficking. However, two Turks linked to the group, Munir Özturk and Eray Uç, Garip’s brother, managed to escape after being arrested in 2017.

The expectation is that the arrest of Eray Uç’s brother will help to locate the two fugitives, but, as highlighted by Infobae, the dismantling of the laboratory in Praia Grande indicates that the group continues to operate in the region even with Chamas arrested.

A recent article published by Homeland Security Today pointed out that Turkish networks have been involved in fentanyl trafficking in Latin America, whose entry into Brazil has been promoted by the PCC.

The Brazil-Argentina-Paraguay triple border has been considered an enclave of Hezbollah’s actions since at least the 1990s, when an attack on the Associação Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) in Buenos Aires killed 86 people.