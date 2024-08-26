Home World

The police are holding Telegram founder Pavel Durow in this building (photo updated). © Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/dpa

Telegram has long been accused of not taking consistent enough action against illegal content. This now has consequences for company founder Pavel Durov – he is being arrested in France.

Dubai/Paris – The founder of the messenger service Telegram, Pavel Durov, remains in police custody after his arrest in France. This was extended at the weekend and may last until Wednesday, the public prosecutor’s office announced on Monday. It specified the allegations in the evening. French President Emmanuel Macron also intervened.

The chat service itself defends itself against the allegations. In a statement, the company wrote that it complies with all applicable rules, including the new Digital Act (DSA), which is intended to ensure more consistent action against illegal content and activities on large online platforms. Durow “has nothing to hide” and travels frequently in Europe. In addition, it is “absurd” to hold a platform or its owner responsible for the misuse of the service by third parties.

Telegram has long been accused of not taking consistent enough action against hate speech and other illegal activities. The company itself emphasizes that it is within “industry standards.”

Telegram wants to be within “industry standards” when it comes to combating illegal content. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Macron wrote on the X platform on Monday that the arrest was not a political decision, but was part of an ongoing investigation. France is committed to freedom of expression and communication, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Probably wanted on suspicion of serious allegations

According to the public prosecutor’s office, preliminary investigations against Durov have been underway for some time. The suspicion is that he is complicit in drug trafficking, money laundering, fraud and several offenses related to child abuse due to his lack of intervention at Telegram and inadequate cooperation with the authorities. He is also accused of failing to cooperate with the authorities in legally permissible wiretapping measures. The Franco-Russian is therefore wanted by the authorities.

The chat service founded by Durow defends itself against the allegations. (Archive photo) © Tatan Syuflana/AP/dpa

Durov was then unexpectedly arrested on Saturday evening at Le Bourget airport near Paris, as the broadcasters TF1 and BFMTV and other French media reported, citing investigators. It was initially unclear why he travelled from Azerbaijan to France.

The Russian embassy in France has already taken up the case, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry in Moscow quoted by the state-run Russian news agency Tass. The French authorities have been called upon to allow consular access to Durov, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “The only problem is that Durov also has French citizenship,” she said. “Accordingly, France will primarily consider him as its citizen.” Durov’s relationship with the Russian authorities is considered difficult.

Kremlin: No meeting between Putin and Durov

The Kremlin officially denied that President Vladimir Putin met Durov during his state visit to Azerbaijan last week. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to speculation on social networks that Durov might have spoken to Putin in Baku or at least tried to arrange a meeting. “We do not yet know what Durov is specifically accused of,” Peskov said. That is why they will refrain from commenting.

Durow founded Telegram with his brother Nikolai after both had already launched the network Vk.com, a kind of Russian-language Facebook. Telegram is one of the most important online networks in Russia, which is also used by many authorities and politicians for communication. In the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the service is used by both sides for messages. dpa