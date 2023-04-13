Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Ukraine, at a joint summit in 2019. © Gavriil Grigorov/dpa

South Africa is caught in the middle when it comes to Russia: BRICS partner Putin on the one hand and the International Criminal Court on the other.

The Hague – On March 17, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin and his child rights commissioner, Maria Alexeyevna Lvowa-Belowa, for the alleged kidnapping of thousands of Ukrainian children during the Ukraine war. In its statement, the ICC writes that President Putin, as Russian head of state, is “individually criminally responsible” for the crimes committed against Ukrainian children.

The National Resistance Center of Ukraine is currently reporting that more than 100,000 Ukrainian children were transported to Russia by Russian occupying forces from Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts for “medical treatment” (as of April 12). According to the center, the children’s parents cannot refuse to be deported for “medical treatment” without risking the loss of their parental rights.

Putin’s troops abduct thousands of children to Russia

Since the beginning of 2023 alone, 75,000 children in the Donetsk region have been medically examined, 39,000 of whom have been prescribed treatment in Russia, according to the report by the Ukrainian Resistance Center. In the Luhansk region, diseases were “detected” in 2023 in 66,000 of the 94,000 children examined. Some doctors are also said to be urging parents to pay bribes so that they do not report the children needing treatment, the center further reports.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova rejected the order, saying that “the decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, even in legal terms,” ​​according to the independent Russian media portal meduza. Russia withdrew from the ICC in 2016 after criticizing Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea.

South Africa between the chairs: Arrest warrant against Putin

South Africa is now in a bind because of the arrest warrant for Putin. Because the country is this year the chairman of the BRICS association of states, which also includes Brazil, Russia, India and China. However, South Africa is also one of the 123 signatory states to the so-called Rome Statute, on the basis of which the ICC was founded.

In August, the summit of the BRICS countries will take place in Durban, South Africa. Russian President Putin is one of the invited guests. Due to his obligations to the ICC, South Africa would therefore have to have him arrested and extradited to The Hague.

Arrest of Putin ‘unimaginable’: BRICS partners will find a way out

According to reporter Richard Klug from ARD studio in Johannesburg, however, it is “inconceivable” that South Africa would arrest Putin. It is more likely that a way out of the jam will be sought. A few days ago, Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, said that no decision had yet been made about BRICS participation. And South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said on the sidelines of a bilateral Russian-South African business meeting: “We will not make an enemy of Russia at the behest of others.”

There is also speculation about possible alternatives, such as Putin’s virtual participation in the BRICS summit or a special immunity for heads of state that South Africa could set up. Another possibility: the country could leave the Rome Statute, on the basis of which the ICC was established. The association of BRICS countries was founded in 2006 as an economic and political alternative to the West, which was perceived as too dominant – a position that is also gaining importance in relation to the Ukraine war. (n / A)