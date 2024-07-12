STF ordered preventive detention of those investigated on Thursday (11.Jul) for illegal use of geolocation system

O STF (Federal Supreme Court) determined this Friday (12.Jul.2024) the maintenance of the preventive detention of 5 targets of the operation Federal Police (Federal Police) investigating employees of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) for the illegal use of the First Mile geolocation tool. They were arrested on the morning of Thursday (11.Jul).

Read below the names of those who went through a custody hearing on the afternoon of this Friday (12.Jul) and will remain in prison:

Matthew of Carvalho Sposito;

Richards Dyer Pozzer;

Roger Beraldo de Almeida;

Marcelo Araujo Bormebet; and

Giancarlo Gomes Rodrigues.

According to the PF, which launched the 4th phase of Operation Última Milha on Thursday (11 July), those investigated may be charged with the crimes of criminal organization; attempted abolition of the Democratic State of Law, clandestine interception of communication, and invasion of another person’s computer device.

In addition to the determination of 5 preventive arrests, 7 search and seizure warrants were also issued. On the same day, STF minister Alexandre de Moraes removed the confidentiality of part of the documents involving the investigation.

Here are the search and seizure targets:

The suspects were responsible for creating fake profiles on social media and spreading false information about journalists and members of the three branches of government. The “parallel Abin” also allegedly illegally accessed computers, telephones and telecommunications infrastructure to monitor people and public officials.