A Paris court has placed Durov under surveillance and banned him from leaving France

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been placed under judicial supervision and banned from leaving France, the Paris prosecutor’s office reported.

He was placed under judicial supervision, with the requirement, among other things, to post bail in the amount of five million euros, an obligation to appear at the police station twice a week and a ban on leaving French territory. Paris prosecutor’s office

On August 28, Durov was released from custody four days after his arrest and taken to court. Investigators believe he is an accomplice to illegal activity on the messenger, which they attribute to Telegram’s moderation policy.

Related materials:

Durov was accused of ten offenses and crimes

Durov is charged in France with ten misdemeanors and felonies, including complicity in administering an online platform for the purpose of carrying out illegal transactions by an organized group.

Pavel Durov was charged on August 28, 2024, with all the crimes listed in the original indictment. Paris prosecutor’s office

In total, the head of Telegram is suspected of involvement in offenses under 12 articles. The authorities are investigating Durov’s involvement in concealing data on illegal activity on the network.

Laura Beccu, the prosecutor of the Republic at the Paris court, explained that Durov was being questioned as part of an investigation launched into crimes related to organised crime. Among other things, he is accused of “refusing to provide information necessary for a wiretap authorized by law.”

Durov accused of distributing child pornography and drug trafficking

The prosecutor’s office confirmed that Durov is accused of complicity in the distribution of child pornography, as well as drug trafficking.

The charges brought against the businessman also include: complicity in the administration of an online platform for conducting illegal transactions by an organized group; refusal to provide data or documents at the request of authorized bodies; concealment of crimes as part of an organized criminal group; provision of services cryptology; drug trafficking; fraud by an organized group; complicity in the transfer or provision of equipment and programs for hacking; complicity in a criminal community for the commission of crimes.

For the first charge alone, Durov faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of 500 thousand euros.

Related materials:

Durov released from custody in Paris

The businessman was released from custody in Paris and left the courthouse in a private car.

Lawyer and international law specialist Maria Yarmush suggested that Durov did not fully admit guilt, but expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

If he had been left in custody, it would have meant that he was completely unwilling to cooperate with law enforcement agencies. Drawing analogies with our system, the measure for Durov could be called a written undertaking not to leave, not even house arrest. Maria Yarmush advocate

She recalled that the French Foreign Ministry had announced that Durov had received citizenship of the republic without fulfilling all the necessary conditions. According to the lawyer, the businessman’s French passport will be cancelled, and the US will enter the game, bringing the same charges against him as Paris, and requesting extradition.

Pavel Durov was detained at the Paris airport on the evening of August 24. It was noted that the detention of the Telegram founder was connected with the businessman’s refusal to cooperate with the French special services. The entrepreneur has repeatedly spoken harshly about the special services of different countries and claimed that he refuses to work with them, and also spoke out against surveillance of ordinary people.