The Investigative Committee has detained the director of Patriot Akhmedov and Major General Shesterov

As part of the investigation into the criminal case of fraud, the director of the Patriot Park, Vyacheslav Akhmedov, was arrested and the deputy head of the Main Directorate for Innovative Development of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Vladimir Shesterov, was detained. This information confirmed in the Telegram channel of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Akhmedov was taken into custody, and Shesterov’s preventive measure has not yet been determined. The investigation reported that the individuals mentioned, together with their accomplices, are responsible for the theft of funds allocated for the operation of the Patriot Park.

In August 2024, the park was planned to host the international military-technical forum “Army-2024”. According to the information received, after the detention of the facility’s management, the event was called into question. It is also known that the official website of the park stopped displaying the dates of the forum.

Photo: Andrey Bortko / Kommersant

Patriot Park was searched in connection with fraud in state procurement

The searches in the military-patriotic park of culture and recreation of the Russian Armed Forces “Patriot” were explained by suspicions of fraud in work with government procurement.

The total amount of stolen funds is at least 40 million rubles. During the search, employees of the Russian Investigative Committee interrogated the park’s employees, including its director and accountant.

Information about the start of searches in “Patriot” appeared on July 23. Several cars with operational service officers arrived at the facility. After that, several boxes with documentation were taken out of the administrative building for subsequent inspection.

Photo: Emin Dzhafarov / Kommersant

Former Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov was one of the curators of the park’s construction

Initially, the investigative actions against the park’s management, as well as the searches that took place on its territory, were linked to the case of the former deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Timur Ivanov. The military man supervised the construction of the facility.

The order to create the Military-Patriotic Park of Culture and Recreation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation “Patriot” was signed on October 30, 2014 by the former Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu. His deputy Timur Ivanov was one of the curators of the park’s creation process. In 2023, the facility was renamed the Central Military-Patriotic Park of Culture and Recreation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation “Patriot”.

Related materials:

Later, the connection between the criminal case against Ivanov and the searches was denied. It was emphasized that the defense of the former deputy Shoigu had no information about what was happening in the park.