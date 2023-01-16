Piantedosi’s prophecy: “I will be the one who arrests Matteo Messina Denaro”

Let’s start with the immediate news. Today is a bright day for the Republic. Matteo Messina Denaro has been arrested, the new “boss of bosses” who has been on the run for 30 years and whom the police considered the most wanted number one. The arrest took place in a private clinic in Palermo, “La Maddalena”, where the boss was in a “day hospital”. The arrest was made by the Carabinieri dei Ros.

The Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi declared: “Great satisfaction for a historic result in the fight against the mafia. Congratulations to the Prosecutor of the Republic of Palermo and the Carabinieri who have brought to justice a very dangerous fugitive. An extraordinary day for the State and for all those who have always fought against mafias”.

Just a few days ago he said from Agrigento where he was with Police Chief Lamberto Giannini for a summit: “I hope to be the minister who will arrest Messina Denaro”. Never was a prophecy more apt. So after many years the instigator of the massacres of Capaci and via D’Amelio was handed over to justice which had sentenced him to life imprisonment. The blitz was coordinated by the Palermo prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia and the deputy prosecutor Paul Guido. A great success for the State under the sign of legality.

To this end, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni commented: “We are not surrendering to the mafia, a great victory for the state”. An Oscar-worthy success for the republican institutions which sees the result obtained not by chance with the new Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi. And it’s no coincidence. It is a sign that a few months of “institutional seriousness” was enough to tighten the shirts and capture the extremely dangerous fugitive.

But it’s not just the act itself that’s important, it’s the whole side dish. To obtain results we need determined people who transmit to citizens the idea that “the state is there”. It seems that Italy has finally found an interior minister who works.

