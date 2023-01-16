“A great victory for the state”: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomes this morning’s news of the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, boss of Cosa Nostra on the run since 1993 and protagonist – among other things – of the massacres in Capaci and Via D’Amelio, for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

“We have shown that we will not give up in the face of the mafia”, rejoices the premier, who vindicates the government’s decision on life imprisonment: “The prevention and fight against mafia crime, as attested by the fact that the first provision of the Executive concerned the harsh prison regime for mafia members will continue to be an absolute priority of this Government”.

A historic day for Italy, which also moved the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella: from the Quirinale he telephoned the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi and the Commander of the Carabinieri del Ros of Palermo Pasquale Angelosanto to express his congratulations on the arrest of the boss. Dal Viminale expressed “great satisfaction” for a “historic” result in the fight against the mafia.

“After thirty years on the run, superb boss Matteo Messina Denaro has ended up in handcuffs. It is with deep emotion that he thanked the women and men of the State who have never given up, confirming the rule that sooner or later even the greatest criminals on the run are hunted down and brought to justice. It’s a beautiful day for Italy and one that serves as a warning to the mafia: the institutions and our uniformed heroes never give up”, reports the Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini.

“Matteo Messina Denaro arrested! Congratulations to the police, to the judiciary, to the thousands of people who work every day, in silence, to defend justice. Thanks to the ROS and the magistrates for their work!” Defense Minister Guido Crosetto wrote on Twitter.

The outgoing Pd secretary Enrico Letta congratulates the police forces, the judiciary and all those who made the capture of the boss possible: “The mafia always loses in the end. A fundamental message of this historic January 16 “.