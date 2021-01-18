The arrest of Alexei Navalny shows the Russian government’s fear of the prominent critic’s influence on the population.

Pathetic and revealing: That was the performance that took place in Moscow on Sunday evening. After his return from Germany, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was arrested at passport control at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. The scenario had been announced in advance and followed the script of the Federal Penitentiary Authority (FSIN): To retroactively convert Navalny’s parole for violating conditions into a three-and-a-half year prison sentence – a project that is legally questionable even under Russian law.

The foreplay was also instructive. A Vnukowo airport literally besieged by security forces, blocked access roads, dozens of arrests and a diversion of the machine for “technical reasons” – a genteel paraphrase for brutal action against the opposition. All of this is astonishingly fuss about an allegedly political nobody whom the FSB secret service, to speak to President Vladimir Putin, could have easily transported into the afterlife if he had been willing.

The supposed demonstration of strength gives a deep insight and shows one thing above all: The Kremlin is obviously fearful and for good reason. Even if Navalny were to disappear behind bars for years, the “problem” for Russia’s government would by no means be eliminated, also with regard to the Duma elections in September. On the contrary: In view of the growing resentment in the population, also due to an increasingly tense economic situation, the crackdown on Navalny and his colleagues could even give them a boost.

The three Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have now issued a joint declaration calling on the EU to respond clearly to Moscow. It is precisely these voices that should be taken seriously in Brussels. Anything else would mean another loss of credibility and would be no better than what happened in Moscow on Sunday.