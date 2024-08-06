Bailiffs want to seize fighter Nurmagomedov’s premium car fleet

The property of Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov worth 79 million rubles is to be seized by bailiffs. The former UFC champion has a large debt to the Federal Tax Service (FTS).

Initially, the Telegram channel Mash wrote that the arrest had already been imposed due to the fighter’s debt of 302 million rubles. At the same time, the Federal Bailiff Service RBC toldthat the fighter’s property has not yet been seized, but the documents for collecting the debt of 79.4 million rubles are being executed. According to available information, the specialized department of bailiffs in Dagestan received for execution a resolution from the regional office of the Federal Tax Service on collecting tax debt in the amount of 79,376,334.14 rubles.

Photo: Igor Ivanko / Kommersant

Nurmagomedov’s property includes a luxury fleet of cars

As Mash specifies, the list of assets includes Nurmagomedov’s family home in Dagestan and a luxury fleet of cars. The fighter’s cars include a Ferrari California T worth approximately $300,000 (25.5 million rubles), a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S for $161,000 (13.6 million rubles), a Mercedes-Benz S-Class for $122,000 (10.3 million rubles), a BMW 7-series for $101,000 (8.5 million rubles), a Toyota Land Cruiser for $85,000 (7.2 million rubles), and a Toyota Tacoma, whose value is estimated at $44,000 (3.7 million rubles).

According to the channel, Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently in Dubai, but he and his team are expected to fly to Dagestan in the near future.

The Federal Tax Service has closed several companies associated with the fighter

Information about Nurmagomedov’s debt appeared in the media in early May. Then, according to information Mash, the exact amount of the debt was 306,242,929 rubles. The Federal Tax Service launched an investigation and blocked some of the accounts, including the accounts of the Eagle FC fighting league and a charity fund associated with him. In addition, the tax service became interested in the fighter’s investments in hotels in Turkey and startups in the UAE. Several of Nurmagomedov’s companies were closed, including Hikmet Travel LLC, which was involved in tourism. The reason was inaccurate information in official documents.

Then the fighter’s uncle Magomed Nurmagomedov denied the information about the multi-million debt of the former UFC champion. However, in June, information appeared that the debt of the former champion Nurmagomedov had grown – in a month the amount increased by 3.5 million rubles. The Federal Tax Service noted that the athlete’s debt is related to non-payment of taxes, penalties and fines on income received from abroad in the period from 2019 to 2021.

In turn, lawyer Alexey Gudas explainedthat the debt could have arisen for several reasons. In particular, it could be due to carelessness or incorrect calculations by the accounting department. It is possible that a report was submitted in which the tax office saw a discrepancy with the actual data. Also, the expert noted, a business “splitting” scheme could have been used, which is what the tax office discovered.