The global film industry has been mobilizing since the arrest of director Hajooj Kuka, distinguished in several festivals and member of the Academy of Oscars.

Hajooj Kuka, artist and activist who has been widely involved in the recent Sudanese revolution, had himself already announced the color by posting a tweet on August 13, 2020 reporting his next trial after being “attack” during a theater workshop. “We were attacked during a theater workshop in Khartoum (the Sudanese capital, Editor’s note) by Islamist instigators. The police supported the attackers and arrested us. Now we are waiting for the trial. Is there any support for artists or do we have to get killed first? ” wrote the director documentary Beats of the Antonov (which won the People’s Choice Documentary Award at the Toronto Film Festival in 2014) and fiction aKasha. Hajooj kuka recently joined the Academy of Oscars.

I am an academy member. We got attacked during a theater workshop in #khartoum by islamists instigators. The police stood by the attackers and arrested us. Now we are awaiting trial. Is there any support for #artists or do we need to get killed first? pic.twitter.com/tFRRoff0Ch – hajooj kuka (@hajooj) August 13, 2020

Five artists from the Civic Lab – Duaa Tarig Mohamed Ahmed who was assaulted during the incidents in August, Abdel Rahman Mohamed Hamdan, Ayman Khalaf Allah Mohamed Ahmed, Ahmed Elsadig Ahmed Hammad and Hajooj Mohamed Haj Omar alias Hajooj Kuka –, were sentenced on September 17, 2020 to a two-month prison sentence and a fine of 5 000 Sudanese pounds (a little over 77 euros) for “disturbance of the public peace” and “public nuisance”, report Sudan Tribune and the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA), a network for the defense of women’s rights. Six other members of the Civic Lab have been convicted of similar charges by the Sudanese courts.

This trial has become “a political affair” which mobilizes Sudanese civil society. The latter sees it as an illustration of a necessary reform of the justice system in post-revolution Sudan, analyzes the Sudanese media. Sudan Tribune. “According to supporters of democratic change in Sudan, the case shows that the same old laws that were made over the past thirty years by the old regime to oppress the Sudanese are still in place,” SPA said. (Sudanese Professional Association, one of the organizations that has stepped up to the plate, Editor’s note) “.

In this article published on September 19, 2020, Sudan Tribune indicates that the imprisoned artists received a visit from the Sudanese Minister of Youth and Sports, Walaa Isam Elboushi, who came to their “show solidarity“. In a statement released following this meeting, the media added, the artists said”that they (would follow) legal procedures and (would) appeal of sentences ‘in a way that does them justice and contributes to the process of legal and institutional reforms’“.

The legal disputes between these young cultural players are mobilizing both on the continent and abroad. Steven Markovitz, the South African producer of Hajooj Kuka, calls for mobilization since their sentence was pronounced.

@TheAcademy member @hajooj + 4 artists jailed for 2 months on fake charges in Khartoum. Write 2 SudanEmbassy in yr country for their release. Duaa Tarig Mohamed Ahmed.Abdel Rahman Mohamed Hamdan.Ayman Khalaf Allah Mohamed Ahmed. Ahmed Elsadig Ahmed Hammad.Hajooj Mohamed Haj Omar. pic.twitter.com/b8f1AunFLF – steven markovitz (@stevenmarkovitz) September 17, 2020

(The member of the@TheAcademy @hajooj+ 4 artists imprisoned for 2 months for false accusations in Khartoum. Write to the Sudanese embassy in your country for their release.)

A call to which the film industry has largely responded. In particular via the new International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR) launched in early September during the Venice Mostra by the Amsterdam International Documentary Film Festival, the Rotterdam International Film Festival and the European Academy of cinema (European Film Academy).

Among the signatories of “the urgent call” published by the ICFR, we find the people in charge of several major festivals such as those in Toronto, Venice and Berlin, Sundance or the Directors’ Fortnight. The approach is also supported by the Academy of Oscars.

An ‘Urgent Call for the Release of Hajooj Kuka’ has been issued by the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk.#ReleaseTheArtistsSudan @hajooj pic.twitter.com/9yLvGBv85M – Sundance Institute (@sundanceorg) September 20, 2020

(An “urgent appeal for the release of Hajooj Kuka” has been made by the International Coalition for Filmmakers in Danger.)

A week after being imprisoned, Hajooj Kuka was able to answer questions from the BBC. In the interview, he explains that his conditions of detention, difficult on their arrival, have been improved thanks to international mobilization.

(“My hair was cut and I was beaten, the people in front of me were beaten, but thanks to the solidarity we are treated better now. The solidarity has been wonderful – it is bringing a huge change for all artists in Sudan, activists and prisoners. “ Hajooj Kuka, Soba prison)

On the BBC’s antennas, the filmmaker also insisted that his condemnation and that of his comrades were made by people from “the old regime” who still have “the power” to achieve their ends.

Last April, the Sudanese celebrated the first anniversary of the fall of dictator Omar al-Bashir. The country is currently ruled by a transitional government sensitive to its image on the international scene.