Arrest of former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reported

The British press reported this Sunday the arrest of former Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon as part of an investigation into financial irregularities in the Scottish National Party (SNP), of which the former leader is a part.

In a statement, the security forces made public the arrest of a 52-year-old woman who remains in custody to be questioned by investigators. The BBC and the PA agency claimed that it was Sturgeon.

Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, was already arrested in April, and later released, in the same case.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, police in Scotland are investigating “allegations that the party squandered more than 600,000 pounds in donations for an independence campaign.”

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT

EFE