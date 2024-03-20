Sheinbaum expresses rejection of Texas Law SB4; It is discriminatory and will not solve anything, he says

LIVE: AMLO's MORNING today Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Álvarez Máynez and his tough exam at Ibero; compare security in Mexico and El Salvador

Mexico City authorities have announced the capture of Eduardo “N”, known as El Chori, alleged leader of organized crime in the Mexican capital. His arrest represents a serious blow to La Unión Tepito, one of the most prominent criminal groups in the city.

Chori was one of the main objectives of the security forces, as demonstrated by the reward of 5 million pesos offered for his capture. His arrest raises questions about the future of the local criminal structure and whether his fall will mark the definitive decline of The Tepito Union.

According to authorities, El Chori was involved in a series of serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, extortion and kidnapping. His capture was carried out after a month of monitoring by capital police officers, who located him in various parts of Mexico City and nearby municipalities.

The arrest of El Chori adds to a series of blows against organized crime in the city, including the capture of other ringleaders such as El Betito and El Lunares in previous years. However, It remains to be seen whether these arrests will truly weaken La Unión Tepito's criminal structure or whether new factions will emerge in their place..

The Unión Tepito, whose influence extends through various neighborhoods of the capital, has been responsible for numerous violent acts in the city in the past.

El Chori's arrest raises the question of whether this criminal group has fragmented into smaller sub-organizations or whether it still represents a significant threat to public safety.

The authorities have stressed that the fight against extortion will continue to be a priority, and that the capture of El Chori is an important step in this regard.

However, other priority targets remain at large, underscoring the persistence of the security challenge Mexico City faces.

Capture of El Chori, leader of La Unión Tepito, a blow to organized crime

This Tuesday, Mexico City authorities announced the arrest of Eduardo “N”, known as “El Chori”, alleged leader of the La Unión Tepito criminal group. After months of monitoring and investigation, elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC CDMX) managed to identify and arrest the individual, who was one of the main generators of violence in the Mexican capital.

According to the Secretary of Citizen Security, Pablo Vázquez Camacho, his capture was carried out after exhaustive follow-up work, which included surveillance of a white van used by the suspect and his companion in several mayor's offices in Mexico City, as well as in municipalities of the State of Mexico.

The operation culminated with the arrest of Eduardo “N” on the Picacho-Ajusco highway, Héroes de Padierna neighborhood, Tlalpan mayor's office.

At the time of his arrest, firearms, useful cartridges, illicit substances and cash were found in his possession. Both he and his companion, Emily Getsemaní “N”, were placed at the disposal of the corresponding authorities.

The head of Government of Mexico City, Martí Batres, praised the work carried out by the SSC CDMX and the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City in the capture of “El Chori.” This arrest represents an important step in the fight against organized crime in the city and reinforces the authorities' commitment to the safety of the inhabitants.

Batres also highlighted that, despite the challenges Mexico City faces in terms of security, effective measures have been implemented to combat crime. Among them is the rewards program announced in August 2023, which has contributed to the capture of several dangerous criminals in the capital.

The arrest of “El Chori” is a significant achievement in the fight against crime in Mexico City and demonstrates the commitment of local authorities to maintaining security and order in the country's capital.

#Arrest #Chori #leader #Unión #Tepito #era