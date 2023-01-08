A Venezuelan court ordered the capture of the three members of the new leadership of the symbolic Parliament elected in 2015, whose continuity defends the opposition, in the midst of a fierce internal war that displaced the leader Juan Guaidó.

A criminal court in Caracas reported on Saturday night the arrest warrant against Dinorah Figuera, who replaced Guaidó in the presidency of that National Assembly, which is recognized by the United States and dozens of other countries as the last democratically elected institution in Venezuela. .

The capture of its first and second vice presidents, Marianela Fernández and Auristela Vásquez, was also ordered.

In practice, the arrests cannot be carried out since the three live abroad: Figuera and Vásquez in Spain, and Fernández in the United States.

They are accused of “usurpation of functions, treason, criminal association and money laundering, by virtue of their participation in irregular acts related to the fictitious appointment of a Board of Directors of an alleged illegitimate National Assembly, for the theft of Venezuelan assets abroad,” said the Criminal Judicial Circuit of Caracas on Twitter.

“From the legitimate National Assembly, this action is considered a violation of all processes and another attack against human rights in Venezuela,” said a statement on Sunday.

DINORAH JAXILDA FIGUERA TOVAR, CI: V-5.567.817, for his alleged responsibility in the crimes of Usurpation of functions, Treason, Association for Crime and Money Laundering, by virtue of his participation in related irregular acts (continues) — AMC Criminal Judicial Circuit (@CJPenalAMC) January 8, 2023

“We call on the national democratic community and the democratic governments of the world to raise their voices and speak out against this ferocious attack by the Nicolás Maduro regime.”

A majority within the opposition appointed Figuera on January 5 as head of that Parliamentor, displacing Guaidó and putting an end to the figure of “interim government” that this leader has led for the last four years, although never with real power.

That majority eliminated the “interim presidency,” but not the 2015 Assembly, whose term ended in 2021.

Its members defend its continuity by denouncing the triumph of the Chavismo ruler in the 2020 parliamentary elections as a “fraud”. The United States gave support to that forum and said that it respected the decision to remove Guaidó, who was its main ally.

This year, in addition, in the midst of these strong clashes, the opposition aspires to hold primaries to choose a unitary candidate for the next presidential elections, scheduled for 2024.

AFP

