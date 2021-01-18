In a judicial farce, the Russian state sentenced Alexei Navalny to 30 days in prison. The regime involuntarily makes him a real alternative.

I don’t understand what’s going on here, ”says Alexei Navalny, who in his blue hoody looks diagonally into the camera, next to him is the Russian tricolor, a worn linoleum floor. It’s a video that his lawyer is circulating. Even she does not understand what is happening in the police station number 2 in Khimki, a Moscow suburb. Like hardly anyone else in Russia.

One thing is clear: this is where the detention for the 44-year-old Kremlin critic is being negotiated. In the late afternoon the judge gives her verdict: 30 days arrest. The court meets directly at the station. “It is the highest level of lawlessness,” says Navalny. Journalists are not allowed to participate in the process that is declared public. Talking about a Russian constitutional state is “completely pointless” in this case, say several Russian lawyers.

After his return from Berlin the day before, the opposition politician was taken away by officials directly at passport control. For 14 hours, neither his lawyer nor his family knew where he was. He was not allowed to make phone calls, even though the Russian Code of Criminal Procedure gives detainees the right to telephone calls.

But in the Navalny case, the Russian state is not concerned with complying with any legal system. Here he no longer even maintains the appearance of a constitutional state including a separation of powers. Navalny’s arrest took place in “no man’s land”, the Muscovite had not even entered the country, and lawyers were not allowed to see him until shortly before the “trial”.

Russia doesn’t care about foreign countries

The session began without the accused or his lawyer knowing what the offense was. The allegation of violating probation requirements in a previous case should actually be decided on January 29th whether his conditional sentence will be converted to a real one. Now he should remain in custody.

Even by Russian standards, this judicial farce is unprecedented. For a long time now, Russia has given nothing to opinion from abroad. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described the outrage in Germany, the EU and the USA over the arrest of Navalny at his press conference on Monday as a “diversionary maneuver for their own liberalism crisis”.

For a long time, the Russian regime pursued a tactic of attrition against Navalny. The authorities harassed him and his followers, took them to court, but released Navalny – so as not to martyr him.

The attempted murder with the banned neurotoxin raised the anti-corruption fighter to a new level: Navalny became a world-famous politician. The state that is fighting him involuntarily made him an alternative in this state.

Struggle inside

Navalny has long ceased to be a “nobody” whom the Kremlin is trying to make him into with a number of “special operations”. For a nobody, flights would not have to be diverted or half the city would be cordoned off. This system is not certain of the stability that the Putin system propagates.

Navalny is not allowed to hold any political office, he has no registered party, and his approval ratings had recently fallen. But: Navalny is a symbol. For the fact that the rampant dissatisfaction of the people in the country will one day discharge. The Kremlin only knows the answer from the sledgehammer to this dissatisfaction. Navalny is a threat to Putin’s system because he is not afraid of this hammer.

Putin’s number one opponent consciously took the risk. The state had done everything in its power to prevent him from returning to Russia. It is hardly possible to influence domestic politics from abroad – as shown by cases like Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Garry Kasparov.

Navalny decided to fight inside. It won’t be an easy one, especially since he’ll have to keep him behind bars. In addition, through his arrogant demeanor and uncompromising attitude, he not only alienated some like-minded people, but also never managed to become a moral leader in civil society.

Departure instead of apathy?

However, recent events could trigger a process of politicization in Russian society. Some in the country are now even saying that his wife Julia could follow in his footsteps, following the example of Svetlana Tichanovskaya. The Belarusian started her political path through the imprisonment of her husband Sergei, who was arrested as a candidate for the presidency.

Julia Navalnaja wrote on Instagram on Monday: “We can handle it too, Lyoscha (nickname for Alexei). Everything will be fine in any case. “

The state is putting more and more obstacles in the way of the Russian opposition. Corona doesn’t even make assemblies possible anymore, the people in the country are worried about their own survival right now. Indifference and political apathy are common.

The arrest of Navalny and the attitude of the state to be allowed to do anything, no matter how inhuman, dangerous to health, how clumsy, absurd and even illegal under Russian law the actions are, could change the social course. An even more radicalized policy would be the result – especially in this year, in which the parliamentary elections take place.