The main Russian opponent, Alexeï Navalny, was arrested by the prison services on Sunday July 17 upon his arrival in Moscow from Germany, where he had been recovering in recent months after surviving suspected poisoning. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, calls on Moscow to “immediate release”. “We can hope that in the coming days there will be a common sense reaction from the Russian authorities”, declared Sunday, December 17 on franceinfo Jacques Maire, LREM deputy of the 8th district of Hauts-de-Seine, member of the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe rapporteur on the stocking of the Russian opponent.

franceinfo: A meeting was to take place at the Council of Europe for a joint hearing between the Russians, the Europeans and Alexeï Navalny. What is it?

Jacques Mayor: We had the agreement of the Russian authorities since the report in question is the only international investigation which is organized today since all the appeals made by Alexeï Navalny on Russian territory have been unsuccessful. Russia considered that there was no matter to pursue so far. So, we have launched this investigation within Europe, as we do every time there is an action which may presume a serious violation of human rights. Russia is a member of the Council of Europe. If Alexeï Navalny is not present it will be a very big task on Russia’s will to cooperate. For now we are banking on his presence.

Are you calling for his release?

We are obviously very concerned. When I met Alexeï Navalny on December 7, he was coming out of an extremely difficult period after having been close to death for several weeks. I found him to be extremely strong commitment, tenacity, physical and mental form. He told us at that time that he would return to Russia and we were very worried because he may again be subject to intimidation or other types of threats. The fact that he returns like this is a sign that he wants support from the international community, attention, because he knows full well that the judicial system in Russia has not followed up on his requests. This is why it is necessary to have a clear attitude on the part of the Russians.

Did he imagine that he would get arrested and his plane would be hijacked?

Yeah, I think he had it all in mind. For the moment the worst is not certain. It is an arrest that will be appealed, which normally should be tried within 48 hours. So, there is a period of ten days which has been indicated and which in itself is not really legal. We can hope that in the days to come there will be a common sense reaction from the Russian authorities. He is accused of having gone to Germany for treatment for four months and of not having returned in time to be able to appear before the prison authority. It is absolutely ridiculous. He is returning to Russia, despite all the risks, so the least thing would be to give him the ability to stay in Russia safely.