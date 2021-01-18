His return to Moscow has not finished talking. Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny appears before a judge on Monday January 18. The latter must decide on his detention, the day after his arrest upon his return to Moscow after suspected poisoning. Alexeï Navalny denounces “the most total illegality” of the proceedings against him since his arrest.

“I do not understand what is happening. I have seen a lot of parodies of justice (…) but this is the most total illegality”, said the Russian opponent in a video posted on Twitter by his spokesperson Kira Iarmych.

The information was disclosed earlier on Monday by his lawyer Vadim Kobzev, who posted a letter from the police on Twitter informing him that the Khimki court, a suburb of Moscow, was going “to examine the request for detention of citizen Navalny Alexeï” at 12:30 p.m. local time (10:30 a.m. in France). The hearing is held in the police station where he is being held.

This arrest provoked many international reactions from Monday. After the German Foreign Minister, who called on Russia to “release immediately” Alexei Navalny and called this arrest “totally incomprehensible”, London said to itself “deeply concerned” by “the frightening” interpellation of the opponent. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also asked “his immediate release”.