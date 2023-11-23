The director of al Shifa hospital, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, was arrested and transferred to Israel to be interrogated by IDF intelligence and the Shin Bet after they are Evidence emerged that the facility, “under his direct management, served as a command and control center for Hamas.”. This was reported by the spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces, Daniel Hagari.

Israeli Army Radio says the director of al Shifa was stopped while moving towards the southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas condemned the arrest and called on international organizations to work for their immediate release. “We consider it a despicable act, coming only from an entity devoid of any sense of humanity and morality, as well as being a crime and a flagrant violation of international conventions which guarantee at all times the absence of attacks against medical personnel” , Hamas said in a statement.