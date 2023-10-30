Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

After her re-election as President of the State Parliament, Ilse Aigner speaks during the inaugural session of the newly elected Bavarian State Parliament. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

There is no big scandal in the state parliament: the wanted AfD MP Daniel Halemba is arrested in the morning. Nevertheless, the personnel overshadowed the first day of the new parliament. In the end, his immunity is lifted – just to be on the safe side.

Munich – The morning begins with great relief in the administration of the state parliament. At around 9 a.m. the news arrives that the new AfD MP Daniel Halemba, who was wanted with an arrest warrant, had been caught an hour earlier. In Kirchheim unter Teck, south of Stuttgart. The investigators apparently tracked him down using cell phone tracking, among other things. This saves the House a lot of trouble: no investigators at the entrances. No pictures of an arrest. As we later hear, that wouldn’t have existed anyway. Ilse Aigner, as the landlady, would not have agreed to access in front of cameras. But Halemba would have been on the podium – as the youngest member of the state parliament.

Bavarian state parliament lifts immunity of AfD man Halemba

The first day of the new legislative period. Actually, it’s a very special one. 78 new MPs, all dressed up. First souvenir photos at the lectern. And yet a lot is different this time. Halemba may not have made it to Munich. But his case hangs over this first meeting. When the names of all the MPs were read out, he added “excused”. Laughter. Even if the process isn’t fun.

Halemba distributed a prepared video through his lawyer. © private

The lawyers had discussed intensively in advance: Does his ongoing proceedings fall under the immunity that comes into force for all MPs at the beginning of this session? As is often the case with lawyers, opinions are divided. But to be on the safe side, Aigner calls for voting and discussion. Normally a matter for the Constitutional Committee. But it doesn’t exist yet. That’s why the plenary session has to take place, the really big stage.

First session of the Bavarian state parliament – ​​President Ilse Aigner criticizes the AfD

Already in her speech after being re-elected as President of the State Parliament, Ilse Aigner made the matter clear in a way that is rare: Neither Parliament nor she as President of the State Parliament could influence judicial decisions, she instructed the AfD. She was outraged by their reaction beforehand. It is a “targeted attack” on the institutions of democracy, says Aigner. “First it was the media, then the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, and now it’s the judiciary. “What’s next?” asks the President. The party spreads “conspiracy myths” that aim to “destroy trust in democratic institutions.”

Curiously, custom requires that the name of the MP concerned not be mentioned in the immunity question. But of course everyone knows who is meant. Somewhat surprisingly, there is generally no discussion. All political groups vote for the lifting of immunity, the AfD abstains. After the great excitement beforehand, one would have almost expected more heated verbal battles. Overall, things are quite civilized.

Fuss about AfD man – Halemba’s arrest warrant is suspended under certain conditions

Now the public prosecutor’s office can officially continue investigating. But what is it actually about? Halemba – born in Poland, raised in Baden-Württemberg – and four other members of his Würzburg fraternity have long been under investigation for incitement to hatred and the use of anti-constitutional symbols. In September there was a house search in Würzburg. The fact that this alone is enough for an arrest warrant causes even lawyers to frown. Yesterday the investigators only said that the allegations had been substantiated.

In any case, the AfD is pulling out all the stops beyond the plenary hall. Legal. But also on social networks. In the event of his arrest, Halemba recorded a video that is being widely shared. “This is another sad climax in the CSU’s hunt for the democratic opposition,” the 22-year-old announces, pregnant with meaning. His lawyer contacted the Bavarian Constitutional Court. “With a fabricated reason for detention, the rights of the opposition are being significantly and flimsily encroached on,” announced Katrin Ebner-Steiner in the run-up to the state parliament session. The campaign is already running on social networks. Hashtag: #freehalemba.

In any case, Halemba will remain a member of parliament until a possible conviction. However, it didn’t work in pre-trial detention. On Monday evening, the Würzburg district court suspended the arrest warrant under certain conditions. Halemba now has to report to the police at his home in Würzburg once a week. However, he is prohibited from contact with members of the fraternity. The issue will continue to haunt the state parliament for a while. (Mike Schier)