Singapore (agencies)

Singaporean authorities announced yesterday the arrest of an 18-year-old teenager on charges of attempting to carry out terrorist attacks inside the country, targeting an army camp and a shrine in a mosque.

Singapore’s Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that “the accused is named as Muhammad Irfan, who was influenced by the ideas of (ISIS) and promoted them through the Internet, and he intended to travel abroad to participate in armed violence.”

“The authorities have been monitoring Irfan’s movements since 2020, when he watched videos of extremist preachers,” the statement quoted Singaporean Minister of Home Affairs and Law, Kasifiso Anatan Shanmugam.

She added, “The detainee was planning to carry out an attack on Camp Umayyad Koy, where the National Cadet Corps is located, using simple weapons and stealing firearms from the guard room.”

He stated that “Irfan was also planning to carry out a bomb attack on the shrine of the beloved Noah in the Haji Muhammad Salih mosque and downloaded a bomb-making pamphlet from the Internet with the aim of making homemade explosives to attack the shrine.”

The Department of Internal Security confirmed that the family members of the detainee were not aware of his plans or intention to carry out acts of violence abroad, revealing that Irfan will undergo religious rehabilitation by specialized counselors, and persuade him to continue his education during the period of detention.