A Russian woman who spoiled her ballot was arrested in St. Petersburg

A St. Petersburg resident was fined and arrested for writing the phrase “No to war” on her ballot while voting in last week’s presidential election.

In this act, the court saw damage to state property and discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The Russian woman wrote two words on the ballot with a red marker

According to the press service of the courts of St. Petersburg, the Russian woman came to polling station No. 2245 on March 17 (it located in the Central district of St. Petersburg, at school No. 620).

She took the ballot paper and wrote “No to War” on the back with a red marker, and then placed the ballot paper on the ballot box. United press service of the courts of St. Petersburg

The woman was charged under articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation on petty hooliganism and discrediting the army. In accordance with the first, she was sentenced to eight days of arrest, and on the second charge – a fine of 40 thousand rubles.

Notedthat the policeman on duty at the station saw the writing on the ballot and detained the woman.

Photo: Yuri Samodurov / Kommersant

Russians ate ballots and filled ballot boxes with green stuff during the elections

During the presidential elections, a number of incidents occurred at polling stations. Several of them involved people filling ballot boxes with green stuff. So, in Moscow, a woman threw a ballot into a ballot box and then covered it with green paint. The liquid ruined almost all the ballots. After that, she took a photo of the urn. A criminal case was opened against her under Article 141 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Obstruction of the exercise of electoral rights or the work of election commissions”).

Photo: Irina Bujor / Kommersant

A similar incident occurred in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. On March 15, a woman spilled brilliant green on her ballot and the lid of the ballot box. She was stopped in time, so the ballots in the ballot box were not damaged. The court arrested the local resident for two months, and a criminal case was also initiated.

A resident of Yekaterinburg said that he tried to pour brilliant green into a ballot box because of a non-existent debt. During interrogation, he stated that he was persuaded to spoil the ballots during a telephone conversation by an interlocutor who introduced himself as an investigator. The false employee reported allegedly taking out a loan in the man’s name.

Also, similar cases occurred in Simferopol, in the city of Volzhsky, Volgograd region, and in Sochi.

And in Kerch, a man tore and ate his ballot. Before this, he spent about five minutes in the voting booth, which aroused the suspicions of members of the election commission. As it turned out, he drew “certain signs” on the document. Law enforcement agencies took over the investigation.

At the same time, in Moscow, after incidents with brilliant green at two polling stations, it was reported that the ballots were readable and were taken into account.

Responsibility for spoiling ballots has been proposed to be strengthened

Against the backdrop of the incidents, responsibility for damaging ballots was called for to be strengthened. So, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko suggested thinking about this.

In turn, President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the situation, also recalled responsibility for damaging ballots. He assured that law enforcement agencies will act in accordance with Russian legislation.