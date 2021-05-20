Police have arrested a prime suspect in an assassination attempt on former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed, authorities said Thursday, while the speaker of parliament is currently recovering from his serious wounds in a German hospital.

Police sources said that the detainee, whose identity has not been revealed, is a known extremist. He is the fourth person to be arrested in the context of the investigation, and it appears that he parked a motorcycle bomb, which had been detonated from a distance, seriously wounding Mohamed Nasheed, in the capital, Malé, on May 6. Nasheed, 54, underwent surgery and spent 16 hours in intensive care before being transported to Germany.

He then affirmed that he “remains committed to a democratic government.” Now he appears to be on the road to recovery. Photos of him have been published on social media showing him walking by his hospital in Germany, or eating a Sri Lankan meal provided by a Colombo representative in Berlin. No party has claimed responsibility for the attack.

But the Maldivian Democratic Party has indicated the potential for religious extremists to be involved. The majority of the inhabitants of the archipelago, which is located in the Indian Ocean, numbering about 340 thousand people are Muslims, and the country has been a target of Islamic extremism.

In October 2019, the police arrested a person suspected of recruiting for ISIS on charges of sending dozens of Maldivians to Syria.

Nasheed became the first democratically elected president of the Maldives in 2008 in the first multiparty elections after thirty years of authoritarian rule.

Nasheed is internationally famous for holding an underwater cabinet meeting in 2009 to highlight the threat of global warming, and for signing documents while officials wore diving gear against a backdrop of coral reefs.

He resigned after three years of protests against his rule, and failed to return to the presidency, despite several attempts. He became Speaker of Parliament in 2019.