The police added in a statement that the man was arrested on Sunday morning, and was taken for questioning by the First Class Police Investigation Department.

She continued: “He will be brought later for a hearing regarding extending his detention.”

Netanyahu has been Prime Minister of Israel since December 29, 2022.

The current period is considered one of the most difficult periods during his tenure as government, as the October 7 attack constituted a major shock to Israeli society and led to a war that does not stop despite all international efforts seeking to do so.