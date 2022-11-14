The Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police managed to seize a gang of Arab nationality that specialized in the theft of oil equipment and electrical materials from the modern industrial area in Umm Al Tha`oub, estimated at about “3 million dirhams.”

The Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, Colonel Saeed Obaid bin Aran, said that as soon as the report was received, a team was formed from the Investigation Department and the investigations of the Comprehensive Salamah Police Station, and within 24 hours the search team was able to seize all the gang members and by asking them they confessed to the theft and about the stolen items, they said that they disposed part of it. It was sold on scrap shops. As for the rest of the stolen items, the research team was instructed to locate them in one of the industries in one of the Emirates, and they were seized.

The Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation appealed to the owners of the companies to secure the materials and goods in safe locations and to place the necessary guards on them.