The Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police managed to seize a gang of Arab nationality that specialized in the theft of oil equipment and electrical materials from the modern industrial area in Umm Al Thaoub, with an estimated value of three million dirhams.

The Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, Colonel Saeed Obaid bin Aran, said that as soon as the report was received, a team was formed from the Investigation Department and the investigations of the Comprehensive Salama Police Station. It was sold to scrap shops, and the rest of the stolen items were instructed by the research team to locate them in one of the industries in one of the Emirates, and they were seized.

The Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation appealed to the owners of the companies to secure the materials and goods in safe locations and to place the necessary guards on them.