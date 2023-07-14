Singapore, a fixture since 2008

The street circuit of Singapore, designed by architect Hermann Tilke, entered the history of Formula 1 as the first race in the history of the category held at night. It was 28 September 2008: a race that enthusiasts will remember well for the famous Crashgate case, or the accident of Nelson Piquet Jr.’s Renault driven by the French team’s pit wall, which allowed his teammate to win the race . A grand prix that has recently returned to the headlines, after the revelations of Bernie Ecclestone and the actions of Felipe Massa (who lost the championship also thanks to what happened that day), who consulted a pool of lawyers to evaluate the possibilities of obtaining the title faded then to Interlagos.

Director of the arrival of Formula 1 in Singapore – needless to say – was really Bernie Ecclestone, which struck a five-year agreement with Singapore GP Pte Ltd and Singapore Tourism Board, two companies that had to pull the strings Ong Beng Senga Malaysian hospitality billionaire headquartered in the island city-state, as chairman and promoter of the event.

The race, still on the calendar, renewed its own in 2022 presence in Formula 1 until the 2028 editionan agreement that – 20 years later – has always been stipulated with Singapore GP Pte Ltd and the Singapore Tourism Board.

Judicial troubles for Ong Beng Seng

Ong Beng Seng however, he is not experiencing a great personal moment, given that today he received a notice of arrest from the Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit local, for a potential case of corruption with the Minister of Transport of Singapore, S.Iswaran.

The 79-year-old, credited by Forbes with a net worth of 1.75 billion dollars, he was called by the investigators to clarify his position and has shown himself to be cooperative, although he is not currently in Singapore.

It is unclear whether the Formula 1 Grand Prix is ​​included in the investigation, but Ong Beng Seng and S.Iswaran are known to have worked closely on the event. The Circus will stop in Singapore on September 17th.