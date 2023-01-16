The applause of the Co.Ce.R. to the Ros

The Co.Ce.R. Carabinieri in learning the news of the arrest of the fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro, applauds the carabinieri of the ROS, the Provincial of Palermo and the GIS, emphasizing how today’s capture is the end of an uninterrupted journey and which for years it also saw the daily commitment of the Carabinieri in close collaboration with the Judicial Authority and the other Police Forces.

The arrest of the head of the Cosa Nostra – underlines the Co.Ce.R. Carabinieri – it is a great victory for the State which demonstrates how the attention on the mafia cancer is always high.

Through the General Commander of the Carabinieri, Army Corps General Teo Luzi, – concludes the Co.Ce.R. – we intend to extend our THANKS to all the Carabinieri of the various branches who, in these long years, have continued to work succeeding, the day after the anniversary of the arrest of Totò Riina, in bringing to justice another leader of organized crime.



