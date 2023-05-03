Will Vladimir Putin dare to travel to South Africa this summer? If the Russian president gets on a plane in August, there is a chance that he will be arrested upon arrival and sent to The Hague.

What is going on? South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited Putin to the summit of leaders of the BRICS countries, which will take place in August in Durban. BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Putin has never skipped this annual meeting with the leaders of these countries, but there is a good chance that he will be forced to miss Durban for the first time.

The Pretoria government has warned Moscow that Putin will be arrested if he decides to attend the BRICS conference in person. This has to do with the arrest warrant that the International Criminal Court (ICC) – based in The Hague – issued in March against Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian ombudswoman for children. They are accused of abducting Ukrainian children to Russia.

Obligation to arrest

As an ICC member, South Africa is in principle obliged to arrest the Russian president, but that was not a foregone conclusion for Pretoria at first. South Africa has never condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and traditionally has warm ties with Russia, the countries recently held a joint military exercise.



Quote

If he comes, we have to arrest him

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously suggested ending cooperation with the International Criminal Court, but later withdrew those words. Ramaphosa appointed a commission to study the arrest warrant. The conclusion of that committee is that no possibilities have been found to allow Putin to attend the conference. In principle, heads of state enjoy immunity, but an exception has been made for international tribunals.

Video calling from Moscow

“We don’t have the choice not to arrest Putin,” a spokesman for the South African government said. “If he comes, we have to arrest him. The only option we have now is for him to attend the summit via video call from Moscow.”

South Africa has previously had issues with the ICC over the arrest of a head of state. In 2015, the then president of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir, visited the country. He also has an arrest warrant from the ICC. The South African government did not arrest Al-Bashir, but a human rights organization went to court and decided that Pretoria should still arrest the former dictator. Al-Bashir did not know how quickly he had to leave the country.

The Kremlin has not yet decided whether Putin will stay in Moscow or fly to Durban.