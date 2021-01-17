The Nicolás Maduro regime could go wrong with the move of arresting Juan Guaidó as announced after threatening to investigate the accounts of the interim president, according to various Venezuelan analysts.

And it is that since before January 5, when the Chavista National Assembly questioned as fraudulent by the international community took office, the main spokesmen of the regime such as the parliamentary president, Jorge Rodríguez, the vice president Iris Varela and the deputy Cilia Flores, a woman from Maduro, have threatened to persecute and imprison members of Parliament headed by Guaidó since January 2019.

But now Maduro has joined the chorus of Chavista authorities that They seek to liquidate the representatives of the opposition Parliament through the judicial and police force.

This time he has announced that he has ordered an investigation of Guaidó’s accounts and properties, which has raised fears that he will carry out his threat.

Guaidó, recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, for his part has insisted that he will not abandon his fight to regain freedom and democracy in Venezuela and “is not afraid of threats of arrest.”

His private residence in Caracas was surrounded by security forces and the regime’s police to prevent his escape.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, does not stop his escalation against the opposition. Photo: EFE

Despite the harassment and harassment in which Guaidó lives and the 112 opposition deputies of the 165 who were elected in 2015 by 14 million votes, the National Assembly that he presides continues in legislative functions through digital means, hiding and clandestinely to protect themselves from the Chavista clutches.

Clarion he consulted the opinion of three political analysts such as Víctor Rodríguez, Gonzalo González and José Toro Hardy on Maduro’s threats.

For the political scientist Víctor Rodríguez there is “a tremendous risk for Maduro that without any reason he intends to investigate the accounts and properties of Guaidó. It would be frowned upon by the international community for a deputy recognized by them to be unjustly prosecuted and imprisoned. ”

The new Parliament of Venezuela remained in the hands of the ruling party since last January 5. Photo: AFP

He considers that Maduro’s threat seeks to continue intimidating and cornering the opposition to have a better position in the face of an eventual negotiation as a preliminary measure, known in slang as “a political stop.”

But in the event of Guaidó’s imprisonment, Víctor Rodríguez qualifies it as a blunder because there would be a gigantic international reaction. “I don’t think Maduro dares to take that step. The international community can get on top of it and I don’t think they will. ”

For his part, the oil analyst José Toro Hardy maintains that Maduro will try to do everything to arrest Guaidó. They have already announced it before the Chavista Parliament was installed and what it is going to achieve is “greater international isolation.”

He also points out that Maduro threatens at a bad time such as the assumption of Joe Biden as president of the United States with whom he intends to make a rapprochement, knowing that there is a bipartisan policy in favor of the opposition and Guaidó.

Toro Hardy thinks that his attitude of harassment against the opposition the regime closes all possibility of negotiation.

“If Maduro were to arrest Guaidó, there would be a phenomenal international reaction. It’s like adding fuel to the fire, it’s uncovering Pandora’s box, ” he warned.

Gonzalo González, another analyst, points out that Maduro’s threat is another “act of retaliation or revenge.” Maduro does not have the authority to investigate anyone’s accounts and corruption because he is the most corrupt in the history of Venezuela. ”

“The drama of Maduro is that nobody believes him anymore even if he is right. There is no court under his command that can conduct a transparent and fair investigation, “he adds. And he concludes:” We will be alert to any escalation of repression against the opposition, Maduro intends to criminalize the Assembly and its deputies, the press and freedom of expression . We reject any aggression against Guaidó and the opposition. ”

Caracas, special

CB