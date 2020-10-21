Highlights: The arrest of Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain Safdar in Pakistan caused a stir in the country’s politics

In this whole ruckus, the Pakistani army is at the center and the defense of the Imran government is overshadowed by it.

The Sindh province police in a way ‘revolted’ against the growing intervention of the Pakistani army.

The arrest of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain Safdar in Pakistan has caused a stir in the country’s politics. The Pakistani army is at the center of this whole ruckus and defending the Imran Khan government is very heavy for him. The situation became so bad that the police of Sindh province in a way ‘revolted’ against the growing intervention of the Pakistani army. After all-round pressure from the opposition and the media, Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Jawab Bajwa has to order a quick inquiry. Let’s know in detail what the whole controversy is ….

On October 18, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the grand alliance of 11 opposition parties, witnessed a massive rally in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province of Pakistan. Maryam Nawaz termed Prime Minister Imran Khan a ‘coward and a puppet’ at the rally and described him as hiding behind the army. Earlier in the public meeting held in Gujranwala, Nawaz Sharif also attacked the army and Imran Khan fiercely.

Mariam Nawaz attacks Pakistani army, Imran

Mariam Nawaz fiercely targeted Imran Khan and said that Imran Khan is hiding behind Pakistani army to hide his failures. This makes the Pakistani army’s image discount. He said about Imran Khan, ‘When you are asked for an answer, you hide behind the army. You are a coward. You defamed the army. ‘ Maryam challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to show him arrested and she was not afraid to go to jail. Maryam Nawaz arrived at the hotel with her husband after addressing the Karachi ceremony.

Meanwhile, in the night itself, Karachi police arrested Maryam Nawaz’s husband Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar. Maryam alleged that the police broke the door of the hotel room in Karachi where I had stayed and arrested Captain Safdar. He was charged by the police for allegedly disregarding the sanctity of Qaid-e-Azam’s tomb. However, due to all-round pressure from the opposition and no concrete evidence, the police had to release him in a few hours.

Political earthquake in Pakistan after Safdar’s arrest

After the arrest of Captain Safdar, there was political disturbance in Pakistan. The opposition and media alleged that Pakistani army officials abducted IGP Mushtaq Mahar of Sindh on the night of 18 October and forcibly signed an FIR against Safdar. The allegations of opposition got merit when Sindh Police IGP Mushtaq Mahar went on leave unhappy with his abduction. More than 70 top police officers from Sindh went on leave after IGP Mushtaq went on leave.

After the top officers of the Sindh Police went on leave, the opposition directly slammed Pakistani Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Nawaz Sharif tweeted, ‘Karachi incident reinforces the idea that the state is above the state (in Pakistan). You made fun of the public opinion received by the provincial government, wrangled the privacy of the family, kidnapped a senior police officer to persuade your order. Tarnished the image of our army. The IGP’s letter proves that you put the Constitution on hold. ‘



Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke to the head of the Pakistani Army

Meanwhile, opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Chief Lt General Faiz Hameed. He accused Bilawal that the Karachi from which Nawaz’s son-in-law was arrested falls in Sindh province and is the government of our party in this province. He alleged that the investigative agencies had not informed the state government before the arrest. Therefore, it is a case of arrest.

Bilawal Bhutto warned Bajwa in gestures that Safdar’s arrest in this way was wrong and could threaten the credibility of the army. His arrest was not even known to the Chief of Sindh Police. Bilawal demanded an inquiry from Army Chief Bajwa and General Faiz Hamid. Scared of the attack by the opposition and the media, Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa ordered an inquiry into the matter in a hurry.

General Bajwa’s spat over the entire country

The Pakistan Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has issued a statement saying that the Karachi Corps commander has been asked to quickly ascertain the circumstances and report back as soon as possible. After this move of the army, IGP Mushtaq has canceled his leave. On the other hand, General Bajwa is being heard through the entire country. The opposition is asking the army to stay away from politics.