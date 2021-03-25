The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office has applied for an arrest warrant in connection with the mask affair.

Munich – There is movement in the mask affair *. The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office has issued an arrest warrant against an accused. This was arrested on Thursday, as the investigating authority announced. Investigators did not reveal the suspect’s name.

Mask affair in Corona crisis: Investigations by the attorney general against five suspects

According to the public prosecutor’s office, an initially unnamed reason for detention against the suspect had been established; this could be a risk of escape or a risk of blackout. In the meantime, measures to secure assets have also been initiated “on a larger scale”.

In the complex, the Attorney General’s office had recently expanded its investigation to five suspects. Among them are Georg Nüßlein *, who used to be a member of the Bundestag for the CSU, and Alfred Sauter, who was a member of the CSU for many years. Both are said to have received high commission payments in connection with mask business. (AFP / aka)