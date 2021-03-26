The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office has issued an arrest warrant in connection with the mask affair. In Thuringia there were also searches of the CDU.

Update from March 25th, 4:03 p.m .: According to a report, the accused is said to be Augsburger Allgemeine and des Mirror organized the mask deal as a lobbyist. To mirror-Information is the reason for the arrest warrant to flee. In the so-called mask deals there is a suspicion that the CSU politicians Georg Nüßlein and Alfred Sauter received hundreds of thousands of euros in commissions. Nüßlein and Sauter deny the allegations, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office again referred to the presumption of innocence that was valid in preliminary investigations.

The deputy SPD parliamentary group leader Katja Mast said of the arrest warrant, “We have always demanded that maximum clarification be required. Everything has to be brought to light. ”It is good that the rule of law applies. Politically, however, more needs to be done than the lobby register. “Hopefully that should be clear to everyone in the CDU and CSU,” reports the German press agency. The parliamentary manager of the Greens, Britta Haßelmann, said it was high time that MPs had to publish all additional income in euros and cents in the future. “We call on the CDU and CSU to immediately pave the way for stricter and stricter rules and laws,” said Haßelmann.

First report from March 25th, 3:18 p.m .: Munich – The mask affair * is moving again. The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office has issued an arrest warrant against an accused. This was arrested on Thursday, as the investigating authority announced. Investigators did not reveal the suspect’s name. The arrest warrant is not directed against Sauter or Nüßlein, said a spokesman. The other three defendants in the trial are two businessmen and a tax advisor.

Mask affair in Corona crisis: Investigations by the attorney general against five suspects

According to the public prosecutor’s office, there was initially an undisclosed reason for arrest against the suspect, which could be a risk of escape or a risk of blackout. In the meantime, measures to secure assets have also been initiated “on a larger scale”.

In the complex, the Attorney General’s office had recently expanded its investigation to five suspects. Among them are Georg Nüßlein *, who used to be a member of the Bundestag for the CSU, and Alfred Sauter, who was a member of the CSU for many years. Both are said to have received high commission payments in connection with mask business.

Mask affair: searches also at the Thuringian CDU

Meanwhile, the Thuringian Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the former CDU member of the Bundestag Mark Hauptmann. A preliminary investigation was initiated against the CDU politician on suspicion of bribery of mandate holders in connection with mask business, as the judicial authority announced on Thursday in Jena.

In the mask affair, according to the Thuringian CDU, the former constituency offices of Hauptmann and several CDU district offices in southern Thuringia were searched by the LKA on Thursday. The state criminal investigation office informed the CDU about the searches, announced the state association of the party. A spokeswoman for the Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the searches in the course of investigations into suspected bribery of elected officials.

Mask affair: “Asset arrest” for CDU MPs

The attorney general sees “tangible factual indications” that Hauptmann has demanded commission payments from a company in connection with the mediation of mask business. He is said to have charged a high six-figure euro amount for his brokerage via a company he founded, which the company is said to have paid for. The company responsible for importing, exporting and trading in care and medical products is being investigated on suspicion of bribery of elected officials. There were also searches against those responsible for the company in question in the Frankfurt am Main area. The Thuringian Higher Regional Court also ordered Hauptmann to be arrested in the amount of 997,000 euros in order to secure illegally acquired money.

According to the CDU, the district offices in Suhl, Hildburghausen, Sonneberg and Schmalkalden-Meiningen were searched. “We assure the investigators of our unrestricted support,” said Thuringia’s CDU General Secretary Christian Herrgott. “Transparency and clarification was our goal from the start.” He pointed out that the state party acted immediately after the allegations against Hauptmann became known and, among other things, checked CDU party donations in all Thuringian district associations in recent years.(AFP / aka)

