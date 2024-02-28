A small cemetery in a southeastern suburb of Moscow is where Alexei Navalny will be laid to rest on Friday. There is already a nervous atmosphere around the cemetery. Agents and employees of the Russian security service are not far away. “Everyone is afraid.”
Joost Bosman
Latest update:
28-02-24, 19:22
